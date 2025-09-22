Strategy (MSTR) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest close session, Strategy (MSTR) was down 2.56% at $335.93. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.44%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.7%.

Heading into today, shares of the business software company had lost 3.74% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 3.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Strategy in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.11, showcasing a 92.95% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $118.2 million, reflecting a 1.84% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$15.73 per share and revenue of $466.75 million, indicating changes of -134.08% and +0.71%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Strategy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Strategy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Strategy Inc (MSTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

