Strategy (MSTR) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Strategy (MSTR) closed at $327.79 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.1% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.47% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.11%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.94%.

Shares of the business software company witnessed a loss of 9.52% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 2.42%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.32%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Strategy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.11, signifying a 92.95% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $118.2 million, indicating a 1.84% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

MSTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$15.73 per share and revenue of $466.75 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -134.08% and +0.71%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Strategy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Strategy presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

