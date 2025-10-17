Strategy (MSTR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Strategy (MSTR) was up +2.12% at $289.87. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.52%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.52%.

Shares of the business software company have depreciated by 18.7% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's loss of 2.23%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.71%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Strategy in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 30, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.11, up 92.95% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $118.2 million, indicating a 1.84% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$15.73 per share and a revenue of $466.75 million, signifying shifts of -134.08% and +0.71%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Strategy. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, Strategy is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MSTR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Strategy Inc (MSTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.