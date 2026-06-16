Strategy (MSTR) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Strategy (MSTR) was down 6.35% at $122.81. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.57% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.64%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.15%.

The business software company's stock has dropped by 21.3% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's gain of 4.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.14%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Strategy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $52.04, up 59.63% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $126.95 million, up 10.88% from the year-ago period.

MSTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $116.7 per share and revenue of $503.9 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +866.25% and +5.59%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Strategy. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Strategy is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Strategy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 1.12. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.93, so one might conclude that Strategy is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, finds itself in the bottom 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.