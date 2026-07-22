Strategy (MSTR) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest close session, Strategy (MSTR) was down 1.9% at $100.01. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.14%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.57%.

Coming into today, shares of the business software company had lost 1.82% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.55%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.25%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Strategy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on July 30, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $52.04, reflecting a 59.63% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $126.95 million, indicating a 10.88% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $57.47 per share and a revenue of $503.9 million, signifying shifts of +477.35% and +5.59%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Strategy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 50.76% lower. As of now, Strategy holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

With respect to valuation, Strategy is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 1.77. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 11 of its industry.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, placing it within the bottom 25% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.