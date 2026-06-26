Strategy (MSTR) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Strategy (MSTR) closed at $81.92, marking a -4% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.05% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the business software company had lost 43.73% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 2.3% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.42%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Strategy in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $52.04, indicating a 59.63% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $126.95 million, up 10.88% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $116.7 per share and a revenue of $503.9 million, demonstrating changes of +866.25% and +5.59%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Strategy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Strategy is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Strategy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 0.73. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.12, which means Strategy is trading at a discount to the group.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, finds itself in the top 43% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.