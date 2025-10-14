Strategy (MSTR) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Strategy (MSTR) closed the most recent trading day at $300.67, moving -4.69% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.16% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.76%.

The stock of business software company has fallen by 3.76% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 1.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.14%.

The upcoming earnings release of Strategy will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 30, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.11, reflecting a 92.95% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $118.2 million, up 1.84% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$15.73 per share and revenue of $466.75 million, indicating changes of -134.08% and +0.71%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Strategy. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Strategy presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

