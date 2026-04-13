Strategy (MSTR) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Strategy (MSTR) closed the most recent trading day at $132.11, moving +2.7% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.02% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.63%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the business software company had lost 7.9% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 0.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.63%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Strategy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$3.41, indicating a 79.32% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $124.6 million, indicating a 12.18% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $107.99 per share and revenue of $496.4 million. These totals would mark changes of +809.06% and +4.02%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Strategy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Strategy presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Strategy is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 1.19. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 11.86.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.