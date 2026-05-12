Strategy Just Posted an Operating Loss That Was 116 Times the Size of Its Revenue. Here's Why the Market Probably Won't Care

Key Points

Strategy's operating loss in the first quarter totaled $14.5 billion.

The company generated just $124 million in revenue.

The stock's valuation depends largely on the bullishness around Bitcoin, rather than its own underlying financial results.

10 stocks we like better than Strategy ›

When a company incurs a significant loss, it can send its shares tumbling. One company that's no stranger to significant losses is Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), which has made a name for itself for its bullish position on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and relentless pursuit of acquiring more Bitcoins. It's the largest corporate holder of the digital currency, owning 818,869 coins as of May 11.

This massive position in the world's leading cryptocurrency adds a lot of risk and uncertainty to the company's financials from one quarter to the next. Recently, Strategy reported a truly staggering loss, and the stock has actually risen since then, which is a sign of just how incredibly volatile and potentially risky an investment this can be.

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Strategy's operating loss totaled $14.5 billion last quarter

For the first three months of 2026, Strategy reported an operating loss that was 116 times the size of its top line. Revenue for the company totaled $124 million, and its operating loss was an incredible $14.5 billion. While Strategy's main focus is on accumulating Bitcoin, the company does generate revenue from business intelligence and analytical software. That's not a key reason for investing in the business, however, and its top line has declined in two of the past three years.

The company's rising Bitcoin tally is the key reason investors want to buy the crypto stock, but it's also what inevitably leads to significant volatility on its bottom line. Its income statement looks fairly normal until you get to the line for unrealized loss on digital assets. This quarter, it totaled $14.5 billion, and this was essentially the reason the company's loss was as significant as it was. A year ago, when its unrealized loss on digital assets totaled $5.9 billion, Strategy incurred a similar-sized operating loss. This line effectively dictates whether the company will generate a gain or loss for the entire period.

Why the market doesn't appear concerned with the results

Strategy's stock hasn't fallen sharply after its recent results; it has actually risen in value. Investors have become accustomed to the company's volatile earnings and may have very well been expecting a significant loss this quarter due to Bitcoin's struggles thus far in 2026. With the cryptocurrency falling this year, Strategy was due for a significant loss.

An unrealized loss is just a paper loss and doesn't hurt its cash flow. But the stock's price movement does highlight an important risk with Strategy, which is that its value is not tied to fundamentals. Instead, it's the sentiment around Bitcoin that will likely impact whether its value goes higher or lower, effectively making it not much more than a speculative investment.

Strategy is a highly risky investment, and if you want exposure to Bitcoin, you may be better off simply investing in the cryptocurrency itself or tracking it through various exchange-traded funds.

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David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.