Strategy Just Gobbled Up 0.5% of the Bitcoin Supply in 90 Days. Here's What Could Happen Next.

Key Points

Strategy (formerly known as MicroStrategy) is continuing to accumulate a lot of Bitcoin.

It now owns more of the asset than nearly any other individual or entity.

Strategy's plan is introducing an important new risk to anyone else who buys the coin.

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Between early February and late April, Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), formerly known as MicroStrategy, purchased 103,690 Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), spending more than $7.5 billion in the process. Its holdings now stand at more than 818,000 bitcoins, or about 3.9% of Bitcoin's 21 million-coin supply cap.

The pace of those purchases -- totaling around 0.5% of the coin's maximum possible supply -- suggests that the company has a particular timeline in mind for its accumulation. For investors, the most relevant question is whether this purchasing is a structurally bullish force or if it's introducing centralization, which could prove to be a risk later on.

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Let's dive in and try to get some clarity.

This player is reshaping Bitcoin's supply

Strategy's haul of Bitcoin during the past three months is more than 2.5 times what the coin's miners produced in the same period since only about 450 new coins enter circulation per day after the April 2024 halving.

The most interesting element of Strategy's buying spree is its new class of shares, Stretch (NASDAQ: STRC), which is a perpetual preferred stock paying an 11.5% annual dividend yield, backed by Strategy's holdings of Bitcoin and its ability to monetize them into a cash flow. Investors buy Stretch shares for their unusually high yield, and then Strategy routes the proceeds into Bitcoin purchases without the need to dilute its common shareholders, which has been one of the main ways it finances its coin purchases. In the first four months of 2026, Stretch funded about 77,000 of the coins Strategy acquired.

Mining produces about 164,000 bitcoins annually. Strategy has been buying at a pace rivaling that output, and when Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) inflows are added, the competition over the asset's available supply is hard to dismiss.

The most obvious consequence of Strategy's shopping spree is, when paired with its new financing tool, that Bitcoin's price will continue to experience a lot of buying pressure that forces up its price.

This risk is likely to increase over time

Understanding what makes Bitcoin valuable starts with knowing about its scarcity, and given its hoard, Strategy's accumulation does tighten the available supply substantially.

But it also concentrates a troubling amount of control onto a single company's balance sheet. That contradicts one of the asset's roots, where it sought to be neutral and widely dispersed so as to avoid any form of centralized influence. It also introduces a risk for the coin's holders.

A sustained price decline in Bitcoin could ultimately push down the value of Strategy's stock, which could in turn trigger a cascade of forced selling of the coin. Stretch's $1.2 billion in annual dividend obligations make this problem a bit bigger; Strategy holds a cash reserve for roughly 30 months of payments, but that buffer would erode quickly if the market conditions were not permissive for it to issue new shares to raise more capital. So, in a worst-case scenario, Strategy's financial engineering, plus its hefty holdings, could make a future painful Bitcoin downturn vastly worse.

But even that wouldn't detract from Bitcoin's long-term scarcity thesis. Therefore, if Strategy ever becomes a forced seller of Bitcoin, the resulting dip could be a great buying opportunity if you can stomach it.

Until then, size your position with the understanding that the same force making Bitcoin scarcer and driving its price up is also making it more fragile, and invest only what you can afford to hold through the turbulence.

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Alex Carchidi has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.