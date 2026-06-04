Strategy Index ETF (OPTZ) Touches a New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, Optimize Strategy Index ETF OPTZ is probably on the radar now. The fund just hit a 52-week high and jumped 63.2% from its 52-week low price of $29.04 per share.

But are there more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and its near-term outlook to get a better sense of where it might head.

OPTZ in Focus

This fund provides exposure to innovative American companies that exhibit a favorable profile with regard to various fundamental metrics, including the ratio of current earnings per share (EPS) over the trailing 10-year average EPS, the current Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio, and the 2-year forward EPS growth estimate for large capitalization companies and the Price to Sales (P/S) ratio for small capitalization companies. The product charges 25 basis points (bps) in annual fees (See: Style Box-All Cap Blend ETFs here).

What Led to the Rise?

The fund’s recent 52-week high peak is likely driven by its rules-based allocation to high-growth tech and semiconductor giants. With top holdings like Advanced Micro Devices and Micron Technology, the fund has capitalized on the massive capital influx into artificial intelligence infrastructure. This tech boom, combined with strong multi-cap earnings growth, must have made OPTZ an attractive vehicle for investors looking to ride the current wave of hardware and data center expansion.

More Gains Ahead?

OPTZ may continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 64.74 (as per Barchart.com), which suggests a further rally.

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Optimize Strategy Index ETF (OPTZ): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.