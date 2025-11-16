Strategy Inc - Preferred Stock (STRD) Price Target Increased by 11.12% to 191.53

The average one-year price target for Strategy Inc - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:STRD) has been revised to $191.53 / share. This is an increase of 11.12% from the prior estimate of $172.36 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $152.32 to a high of $262.67 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 170.22% from the latest reported closing price of $70.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Strategy Inc - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 2,300.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STRD is 0.36%, an increase of 2,665.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 108,672.65% to 3,372K shares. The put/call ratio of STRD is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 2,667K shares.

FWATX - Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund holds 129K shares.

John Hancock Tax-advantaged Dividend Income Fund holds 111K shares.

SPHIX - Fidelity High Income Fund holds 69K shares.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Iii holds 62K shares.

