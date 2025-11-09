Strategy Inc - Preferred Security (STRC) Price Target Increased by 18.35% to 226.39

The average one-year price target for Strategy Inc - Preferred Security (NasdaqGS:STRC) has been revised to $226.39 / share. This is an increase of 18.35% from the prior estimate of $191.30 dated October 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $72.46 to a high of $303.47 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 128.27% from the latest reported closing price of $99.18 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FAGIX - Fidelity Capital & Income Fund holds 264K shares.

FFRAX - Fidelity Advisor Floating Rate High Income Fund holds 94K shares.

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 90K shares.

John Hancock Tax-advantaged Dividend Income Fund holds 83K shares.

FAHYX - Fidelity Advisor High Income Advantage Fund Class M holds 46K shares.

