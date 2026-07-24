Strategy Has Now Gone 4 Weeks Without Buying Bitcoin. Should Investors Be Concerned?

Key Points

Strategy is prioritizing its balance sheet over buying Bitcoin at lower prices.

That's not necessarily a bad thing.

However, it does expose a flaw in Strategy's business model.

10 stocks we like better than Strategy ›

Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) was a huge winner from 2024 through 2025 as it aggressively issued stock and debt to fund Bitcoin purchases. As Bitcoin's price continued to rise, Strategy's massive stockpile soared in value, allowing the company to easily raise more capital, creating a powerful cycle that amassed an enormous Bitcoin stockpile.

Things have changed, though. Bitcoin's price has fallen nearly halfway from its peak last year, and Strategy hasn't been buying the dip lately. Strategy's latest 8-K filing shows that it hasn't purchased any Bitcoin for four consecutive weeks. Instead, it is selling stock to raise funds, increasing its cash reserves to $3.2 billion.

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Should investors be concerned about buying Strategy stock amid the company's sudden pivot? Here's what you need to know.

Fortifying the balance sheet isn't a bad thing

Bitcoin is infamously volatile, so a steep decline was probably only a matter of time. It's one thing for an individual investor to buy into a dip, but Strategy is an enormous company with billions of dollars of assets. Opportunistic buying would be nice, but Strategy is focusing on strengthening its balance sheet and preparing for a scenario where Bitcoin continues to decline.

Strategy has 843,775 BTC at an average cost of $75,476 per token. That means that the company is currently sitting on paper losses. It has cash obligations in the form of interest payments on its debt and dividends paid out to preferred shares. Nobody can predict prices, so there's no telling how much lower Bitcoin might go or when it rebounds, or if it ever does.

Holding more cash provides a safety buffer from nightmare situations, such as having to sell at a loss to meet its obligations.

But it does expose a flaw in Strategy's business model

Strategy's recent pause in buying Bitcoin makes sense, but it raises some concerns. As a Bitcoin treasury, Strategy could maximize value for shareholders by accumulating Bitcoin at the lowest possible cost basis. If Strategy's playbook of raising money and buying Bitcoin only works when prices go up, that's a potential red flag.

In that case, it's fair to wonder what value Strategy's current business model can generate, other than functioning as a leveraged bet on rising Bitcoin prices. Remember, Strategy primarily issues debt and stock to fund BTC purchases. Issuing stock dilutes existing shareholders, and doesn't work nearly as well at lower share prices because it takes more shares and dilution to raise the same amount of capital.

Strategy is smart to fortify its balance sheet, but a prolonged decline in Bitcoin is still a massive threat to the business. At the end of the day, investors might be better off owning Bitcoin themselves or investing in a spot Bitcoin ETF.

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Justin Pope has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.