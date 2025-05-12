Bitcoin Magazine



Strategy Grows Bitcoin Holdings to $58.5 Billion with Latest $1.34 Billion Purchase

Strategy has significantly expanded its Bitcoin position with the purchase of 13,390 BTC for approximately $1.34 billion at an average price of $99,856 per coin. The company announced the acquisition on X, revealing that the purchase took place between May 4 and May 11, marking one of its largest weekly BTC buys to date.

As of May 11, 2025, the company now holds a total of 568,840 BTC, purchased at a combined cost of approximately $39.41 billion, with an average cost basis of $69,287 per coin. The increase of 13,390 BTC in just one week reflects Strategy’s continued high-conviction approach to Bitcoin as a core treasury asset.

Strategy has acquired 13,390 BTC for ~$1.34 billion at ~$99,856 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 15.5% YTD 2025. As of 5/11/2025, we hodl 568,840 $BTC acquired for ~$39.41 billion at ~$69,287 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRK $STRFhttps://t.co/J75Id0Y4tF — Strategy (@Strategy) May 12, 2025

This latest purchase follows the company’s prior update on May 5, when it disclosed the acquisition of 1,895 BTC for around $180.3 million at an average price of $95,167 per bitcoin. At that point, Strategy held 555,450 BTC worth roughly $38.08 billion at an average purchase price of $68,550.

In addition to growing its holdings, Strategy has seen a rise in its BTC yield performance. On May 4, the company reported a 14.0% year-to-date yield from its Bitcoin strategy. Just one week later, that yield has risen to 15.5% YTD. Which indicates that its investment performance has improved, due to successful execution of its current strategy.

During last week’s Bitcoin For Corporations event at Strategy World 2025, Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman of Strategy, made a bold statement to tech companies to skip stock buybacks and start buying bitcoin as their reserve asset instead.

“Microsoft is going to do a buyback,” Saylor said. “Buying Bitcoin would be 10x better than buying their own stock.” Citing performance data, he argued that corporations sticking to traditional capital strategies are leaving massive upside on the table. Over the last five years, Microsoft stock returned 18% annually—impressive, but far behind Bitcoin’s 62% annual return. “If the cost of capital is the S&P 500 at 14%, Microsoft is outperforming by 4%. Bitcoin is outperforming by 48%,” Saylor emphasized. “Bonds, by the way, are down 5%—underperforming by 19%.”

The company’s aggressive pace of accumulation and strong BTC yield highlight a firm belief in Bitcoin’s long-term potential—not just as a hedge, but as a foundational asset for corporate treasuries in the digital age.

