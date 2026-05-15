Strategy Faces Fair-Value Pressure: Will it Hurt Stability Ahead?

Strategy Inc.’s MSTR growing exposure to fair-value accounting pressure is raising concerns about the stability of its earnings model as Bitcoin volatility continues to dominate financial performance. In first-quarter 2026, the company posted a massive $14.47 billion operating loss, primarily due to a $14.46 billion unrealized loss on digital assets following Bitcoin’s sharp decline during the quarter. The adoption of FASB fair-value accounting in 2025 has intensified earnings volatility, requiring Strategy to mark its Bitcoin holdings to market every quarter.



Despite generating only $124.3 million in quarterly revenues, Strategy’s balance sheet remains heavily dependent on Bitcoin price movements, with digital asset values falling from $58.9 billion to $51.6 billion in the first quarter following a 23% decline in Bitcoin prices. The company also recorded a $2.2 billion valuation allowance tied to deferred tax assets, underscoring the broader accounting and balance-sheet impact of crypto volatility.



At the same time, Strategy continues relying heavily on equity and preferred stock issuances to fund additional Bitcoin purchases and support its BTC yield targets. As fair-value accounting forces the company to recognize substantial unrealized gains and losses each quarter, earnings visibility may remain highly unpredictable, especially during periods of crypto market weakness. Rising dividend obligations tied to preferred offerings further increase financial pressure, while MSTR’s balance-sheet strength remains closely linked to Bitcoin prices.



Although Strategy continues to expand its Bitcoin Treasury and Preferred Equity offerings, the growing gap between its modest operating revenue base and its massive investment in Bitcoin could be a major concern in the future. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for only mid-single-digit revenue growth in 2026 further supports long-term concerns.

MSTR Faces Stiff Competition in Bitcoin Treasury Model

MARA Holdings MARA is emerging as a strong rival to Strategy in the Bitcoin treasury model through aggressive Bitcoin accumulation, large-scale mining operations and expanding energy-backed infrastructure. MARA is strengthening its position with the Long Ridge Energy acquisition, increasing energized power capacity to roughly 2.2 gigawatts. It also benefits from low-cost power, reduced convertible debt, limited equity dilution and growing AI and critical IT infrastructure opportunities. However, the company remains highly exposed to fair-value accounting volatility and Bitcoin price swings. Still, MARA holds an advantage through diversified revenue opportunities from mining, energy infrastructure and future AI hosting services.



Riot Platforms, Inc. RIOT is strengthening competition with Strategy through aggressive Bitcoin treasury management and expanding AI-focused data center infrastructure. Riot benefits from approximately 2 gigawatts of approved power capacity, hyperscale leasing agreements and vertically integrated engineering operations through ESS Metron and E4A Solutions. Although the company remains exposed to fair-value accounting volatility and Bitcoin price swings, Riot’s recurring infrastructure revenue opportunities and power assets provide strategic advantages over Strategy.

MSTR’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Strategy have gained 23% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Zacks Finance sector’s and the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry’s fall of 0.4% and 7.6%, respectively.

MSTR’s YTD Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MSTR has a Value Score of F. It is currently trading at a Price/Book ratio of 1.7X compared to the sector’s 4.37X.

MSTR’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSTR’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $116.7 per share, down 14.4% over the past 30 days. The estimate indicates a sharp year-over-year improvement from a loss of $15.23 per share.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MSTR stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.