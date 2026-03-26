Strategy Expands Bitcoin Holdings: Is Shareholder Value Scaling?

Strategy Inc.’s MSTR continued expansion of its Bitcoin holdings underscores a disciplined strategy aimed at scaling long-term shareholder value. The company now holds more than 762,099 BTC, representing one of the largest corporate positions in the asset, and continues to add incrementally, including a recent purchase of 1,031 BTC. This consistent accumulation reflects a clear commitment to building a large and compounding digital asset base, which reached approximately $58.9 billion at the end of 2025, reinforcing balance sheet strength and long-term equity potential.



Strategy is not merely accumulating Bitcoin — it is driving value at the per-share level. By prioritizing growth in Bitcoin per share (BPS), the company delivered a 22.8% BTC yield in 2025, along with a gain of over 100,000 BTC, underscoring disciplined and efficient capital allocation. This focus on per-share expansion is key, as it ensures that increases in Bitcoin holdings translate into tangible shareholder value.



The company also benefits from a diversified capital strategy, including ATM equity programs, preferred stock offerings and digital credit instruments, enabling it to continuously expand its Bitcoin exposure. Through disciplined capital allocation and steady accumulation across cycles, MSTR is constructing a compounding portfolio geared toward long-term growth.



While short-term Bitcoin price volatility can impact reported earnings due to fair value accounting, the underlying strategy remains focused on long-term value creation. As Bitcoin holdings expand and BPS continues to rise, Strategy appears well-positioned to scale shareholder value alongside its growing digital asset footprint.

MSTR Under Strain as BTC Rivals Expand Reach

Riot Platforms RIOT is strengthening its Bitcoin-driven strategy through large-scale mining and strong infrastructure. The company holds 18,005 BTC, worth about $1.6 billion, building exposure organically. Unlike MSTR, RIOT leverages low-cost power and data center assets. Riot Platforms’ expanding Bitcoin base and AI-linked deals improve scalability and stability, supporting a balanced and sustainable path to long-term Bitcoin growth.



Coinbase Global COIN is building a strong Bitcoin-driven foundation through its global platform and liquidity strength. The company owns 15,389 BTC as of now and grows its exposure gradually. COIN’s expanding ecosystem and “Everything Exchange” strategy boost user growth and asset activity. By combining Bitcoin accumulation with a broad financial ecosystem, Coinbase enhances resilience and scalability, positioning itself as a key player in expanding Bitcoin adoption globally.

MSTR’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Strategy have declined 10.4% year to date compared with the Zacks Finance sector’s and the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry’s fall of 7.2% and 21%, respectively.

MSTR’s YTD Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MSTR has a Value Score of F. It is currently trading at a Price/Book ratio of 0.98X compared to the sector’s 3.99X.

MSTR’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSTR’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $107.99 per share, stable over the past 30 days but more than doubling over the past 60 days. The estimate also indicates a year-over-year improvement from a loss of $15.23 per share.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MSTR stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Strategy Inc (MSTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.