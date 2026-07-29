Strategy CEO Phong Le Says Bitcoin Can Drop Below $10,000 Without Putting Stress on MSTR. Here's Why He's Right.

Key Points

Even if Bitcoin’s price fell by 86%, Strategy’s U.S. dollar reserve would cover 25 months of dividends and interest.

What could cause real strain is the cryptocurrency’s price sitting below $10,000 for an extended period.

Strategy has still grown its Bitcoin holdings in 2026.

10 stocks we like better than Strategy ›

Bitcoin is still in the middle of a bear market. It's trading 49% off its record (as of July 28).

Consequently, Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) is also feeling the pain, with shares 80% below their peak. But the management team gave investors some hope, helping manage what has been a difficult period.

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Phong Le, who has been the company's chief executive officer since 2022, said that the most valuable cryptocurrency's price could drop all the way to $8,000-$10,000, about an 86% decline, before causing potential stress on the balance sheet.

Here's why he's right.

The financial math is clear

Let's say that Bitcoin did decline 86% from its current price of around $63,000 to $9,000. Strategy shares would undoubtedly also take a huge hit. On the way down, common equity investors would continue to lose confidence in the business. It might be hard to envision such a pessimistic scenario, especially given how dire things seem these days.

Le claims that Strategy could manage this turbulent period. The math that supports his view is straightforward. At a price of $9,000, the company's Bitcoin stack of 843,775 units would be worth $7.6 billion. That's more than the notional convertible debt balance of $6.7 billion.

Strategy also has a U.S. dollar reserve of nearly $3.8 billion. This cash balance alone would cover 25 months of interest and dividend payments. And its convertible debt has maturities ranging from 2028 to 2032. If Bitcoin's price doesn't recover, Strategy could start selling off the digital asset to repay its creditors.

The worst-case scenario would be Bitcoin's price staying under $10,000 for several months or years. This seems highly unlikely. The company would have to try to raise equity capital at extremely dilutive terms while waiting for the crypto's price to bounce back.

Is the business model broken?

What Strategy is doing is completely new in the business world. The leadership team conducts various capital markets activities to raise fiat currency, which is constantly losing value, and funnel it into Bitcoin, which is a fixed-supply digital asset.

At the base level, it starts with an unwavering belief in the cryptocurrency's long-term potential. Furthermore, Strategy has to implement stringent risk management practices to navigate unfavorable market conditions, as has been the case in 2026.

The business model isn't broken. It's been a terrible year for Bitcoin. However, Strategy has still been able to purchase over 171,000 units of the digital asset so far in 2026.

And the company has serviced its obligations with no hiccups. Until Strategy stops paying dividends and interest, the business model is operating as it should.

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Neil Patel has positions in Strategy. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.