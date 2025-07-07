Bitcoin Magazine



Strategy Announces $4.2 Billion STRD Stock Offering To Buy More Bitcoin

Strategy has announced plans to raise up to $4.2 billion through sales of its 10.00% Series A Perpetual Stride Preferred Stock (STRD) to fund additional Bitcoin purchases, marking another major capital raise as institutional Bitcoin adoption accelerates.

According to a company filing on July 7, the at-the-market (ATM) program will allow Strategy to sell STRD shares over an extended period, with proceeds earmarked for Bitcoin acquisition and general corporate purposes. The announcement comes as the firm reported $14.05 billion in unrealized gains for Q2 2025.

“The institutional landscape has fundamentally transformed. From Strategy’s 597,325 BTC holdings to Metaplanet’s 15,555 BTC and Deutsche Bank’s custody plans, we’re seeing unprecedented institutional engagement across markets.

Strategy raised $6.8 billion through various capital markets activities in Q2, including preferred stock offerings and common stock sales. The company maintains significant capacity for future issuances, with $18.1 billion remaining under its 2025 Common ATM, $20.5 billion under STRK ATM, and $1.9 billion under STRF ATM.

The STRD offering represents Strategy’s fourth gear in its Bitcoin acquisition engine, according to Chairman Michael Saylor, targeting yield-focused investors seeking high returns with collateral coverage. The company previously raised nearly $1 billion through STRD sales in early June.

Strategy’s disciplined approach to capital raising has created a blueprint for institutional Bitcoin adoption. Their multi-instrument strategy allows various investor types to gain Bitcoin exposure while funding continued accumulation.

Strategy now holds more than 2.8% of Bitcoin’s total supply, with its holdings valued at approximately $65 billion. The firm’s shares traded down 0.58% while writing this article, as Bitcoin held near $108,000.

