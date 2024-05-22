StrategX Elements Corp. Plans $1.5M Fundraise

Strategx Elements Corp. (TSE:STGX) has released an update.

StrategX Elements Corp. has announced a private placement aiming to raise $1.5 million by offering 15 million shares at $0.10 each, with the intention to fund its Nagvaak Property drill program and bolster general working capital. The entirety of the shares is expected to be purchased by David Haig Associates Inc., making it a new control person pending shareholder and CSE approval. The deal, involving director David Haig, is also classified as a ‘related party transaction,’ but meets exemptions from certain formal valuation and shareholder approval requirements.

For further insights into TSE:STGX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.