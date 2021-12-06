Strategie Grains sees EU rapeseed crop rising 6% to 18 mln T in 2022

PARIS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Rapeseed output in the European Union could reach 18.0 million tonnes in 2022, up more than 6% from this year's harvest, after farmers boosted their sowings due to high prices, consultancy Strategie Grains said in an initial projection.

Prices of rapeseed, Europe's most important oilseed for edible oil and biodiesel, have surged to record highs since the end of the summer on concern about tight global supplies after a disastrous harvest in Canada.

The rise in rapeseed output for the 2022/23 season was mainly expected in western and northern EU countries, which host the bloc's three largest rapeseed growers Germany, France and Poland, Strategie Grains said in its oilseed report.

Harvested volumes in central EU countries could be limited by a lower acreage, apart from the Czech Republic and Slovakia where production was seen rising next year.

The hefty crop in the EU next year would put pressure on prices, which reached record highs in the past weeks, the consultancy said.

"Due to the tightness on the EU and world rapeseed balances, we still forecast historically high prices in the 2021/22 marketing year, but they are expected to gradually decline with the arrival of South American soybeans on the world market in early 2022 but also as the new rapeseed harvest approaches," it said.

In contrast sunseed production in the EU next year was seen falling slightly to 9.9 million tonnes in 2022 after reaching an all-time high of 10.4 million tonnes this year, boosted by sharply higher yields.

