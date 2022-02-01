Strategie Grains sees bigger world wheat, corn, barley crops in 2022/23

PARIS, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Consultancy Strategie Grains said on Tuesday it expects world production of wheat, corn and barley to rise in 2022/23 compared with the current 2021/22 season.

Wheat output is projected to rise to around 3% to 762 million tonnes, corn production by 1% to 1.167 billion tonnes and barley output by over 6% to 154 million tonnes, it said in an online presentation.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)

