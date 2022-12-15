Strategie Grains sees bigger EU cereal crops next year

French firm sees EU soft wheat crop up 2.5% at 128.7 mln T

Maize crop seen rebounding 26% from drought-hit 2022 level

Outlook assumes improved weather, fertiliser costs a risk

PARIS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - European Union production of major cereal crops should rise next year after a 2022 harvest marked by drought and heatwaves, consultancy Strategie Grains said on Thursday.

In initial projections for the 2023 harvest, Strategie Grains forecast soft wheat production at 128.7 million tonnes, up 2.5% from 125.5 million this year.

For maize, it anticipated output would recover to 63.7 million tonnes, up 26% from a 15-year low of 50.5 million for 2022.

Barley production was seen increasing 2% to 52.5 million tonnes from 51.3 million this year.

"The year-on-year production growth that we forecast for 2023 is based on better weather conditions than those of 2022, which reduced harvest levels and were catastrophic for maize," Strategie Grains said in a monthly cereal report.

"However, our production forecasts err on the side of caution because of higher production costs, notably for fertilisers, which could force some farmers to review their crop management."

Cereal crops in Europe were mostly in good condition, the French firm said, though it noted a late return of rain in southeast Europe had hampered planting.

Grain markets are also monitoring a cold spell in Europe for any local damage. GRA/EU

Strategie Grains' EU production outlook for next year assumed increased yields and a stable crop area for soft wheat and barley, while for maize a rebound in yields was seen offsetting a drop in area.

That reflected an upward revision to the expected soft wheat area and a cut to the projected maize area compared with Strategie Grains' initial sowing forecasts last month.

For the current 2022/23 season, the consultancy trimmed its forecast of EU soft wheat exports to 31.5 million tonnes from 31.6 million last month and increased its outlook for EU maize imports by 1 million tonnes to 24.2 million.

EU wheat and barley stocks at the season's end were expected to be ample, partly due to weakness in domestic demand linked to economic pressures, while maize supply would be balanced provided brisk imports continued, Strategie Grains added.

