Strategie Grains raises rapeseed, sunseed forecasts

PARIS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Strategie Grains raised its forecasts for this year's European Union rapeseed crop to 19.46 million tonnes from 19.15 million forecast last month, now up 14.5% million tonnes on 2021.

In an oilseed report, the consultancy also raised its EU sunflower seed crop forecast to 9.25 million tonnes from 9.17 million seen last month but still 10% below last year.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, Editing by Louise Heavens)

