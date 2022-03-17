Strategie Grains raises EU wheat export outlook on Ukraine conflict

Strategie Grains lifts EU 2021/22 wheat exports by 2 MT

Slashes 2021/22 Black Sea wheat exports by total 11 mln t

Cuts Black Sea maize exports by 12 mln T on Ukraine shipments

Black Sea exports seen recovering slowly in 2022/23

Ukraine 2022 grain harvest seen 40% lower due to war

PARIS, March 17 (Reuters) - Some 11 million tonnes of wheat will be lost from the global market in the 2021/22 season because of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Strategie Grains said on Thursday as the consultancy raised its estimate for European Union exports.

The closure of Ukrainian ports and sanctions imposed on Russia after it invaded its neighbour have disrupted shipments through the Black Sea, sending grain prices to record highs.

In a monthly report, France's Strategie Grains cut its projection for wheat exports out of Ukraine by almost 6 million tonnes and from Russia by 5 million tonnes.

"Main exporters such as Australia, the USA, India, the EU-27 and, to a lesser extent, the South American countries, will need to step up their exports to plug the gap," it said.

Consequently, the consultancy lifted its estimate for wheat shipments from the 27-member European Union this season by 2 million tonnes to 32.5 million tonnes.

In maize, the war was likely to remove 12 million tonnes of Black Sea supplies from the world market as disruptions prevent much of Ukraine's planned exports through September from leaving the country, Strategie Grains said.

These would need to be replaced by exports from North and South America and India, it said.

The rally in grain and energy prices in the past weeks added to feed costs that had already jumped during a commodities rally last year, taking a toll on animal farming.

As a result Strategie Grains cut projected grain demand from the EU animal sector in 2021/22 by close to 1 million tonnes, which would mainly be wheat demand.

For next season, the consultancy slashed by 40% its forecast of Ukraine's grain production due to the war, due to sowing disruption and lower yields because of difficult access.

In detail, Strategie Grains cut its monthly Ukrainian wheat production forecasts for 2022/23 by 17 million tonnes for maize, 13 million tonnes for wheat and 5 million tonnes for barley.

It also cut its outlook for combined exports from Russia and Ukraine by 17 million tonnes in wheat, 8 million tonnes for corn and 4 million tonnes for barley as it expected shipments to only restart slowly during the season.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide Editing by David Goodman and Elaine Hardcastle)

