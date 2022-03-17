Strategie Grains raises EU wheat export outlook on Ukraine conflict

PARIS, March 17 (Reuters) - Some 11 million tonnes of wheat will go missing from the world market in the 2021/22 season because of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Strategie Grains said on Thursday as the consultancy raised its estimate for European Union exports.

The closure of Ukrainian ports and sanctions imposed on Russia after it invaded its neighbour have disrupted shipments through the Black Sea, sending grain prices to record highs.

In a monthly report, France's Strategie Grains cut its projection for wheat exports out of Ukraine by almost 6 million tonnes and from Russia by 5 million tonnes.

Consequently, the consultancy lifted its estimate for wheat shipments from the 27-member European Union this season by 2 million tonnes to 32.5 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide Editing by David Goodman )

