Strategie Grains raises EU wheat crop forecast

PARIS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Consultancy Strategie Grains increased its forecast of European Union soft wheat production in 2023, confirming its expectation of a bigger crop than last year.

The French firm now sees EU soft wheat output at 129.3 million tonnes this year, compared with its initial projection of 128.7 million in December, it said on Thursday.

That would be 3% above 2022's production that it estimated at 125.6 million tonnes.

"Winter wheat is currently in good condition across the EU-27, with the growing area slightly above the five-year average," it said in a monthly cereal report.

EU wheat crops are not thought to have benefitted from a cold spell in early December, although very mild weather since the turn of the year has raised concern that plants could be damaged if frosts returned.

The anticipated rise in production would contribute to a sharp rise in wheat supplies next season, with demand expected to be curbed by export competition and economic pressures affecting the livestock sector, Strategie Grains said.

"The soft wheat balance sheet is set to be heavy," Strategie Grains said of 2023/24.

Wheat supplies in the current 2022/23 season are already expected to be ample, partly due to an influx of Ukrainian grain imports, though the situation was different in top EU producer France after high exports so far this season, it added.

For barley, the consultancy trimmed its forecast for this year's harvest to 52.3 million tonnes from 52.5 million projected last month, but that would still be 2% above 2022 production.

For maize, it increased its 2023 production outlook to 63.8 million tonnes from 63.7 million, confirming its expectation of a sharp rebound from last year's drought-hit harvest that it estimated at a 15-year low of 50.6 million.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Jason Neely)

