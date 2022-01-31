Commodities

Strategie Grains raises EU rapeseed crop estimate to 18.2 mln T

Sybille de La Hamaide Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

Strategie Grains has increased its monthly forecast for this year's European Union rapeseed harvest to 18.2 million tonnes from 18.0 million, the consultancy said in an oilseed report.

The estimate would now be 7.4% above 2021's output of 16.95 million tonnes, it said.

The upward revision mainly reflected an increased area estimate in some major producing countries, including France, Lithuania and Poland.

