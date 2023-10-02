Strategie Grains raises EU rapeseed crop estimate, cuts sunseed

PARIS, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Strategie Grains has raised its estimate of this year's rapeseed harvest in the European Union to 19.5 million metric tons from 18.9 million a month ago, the consultancy said in an oilseed report.

The increased estimate reflected better than expected harvests in Romania, Poland, the Baltic States and to a lesser extent Germany, Spain and Italy, it said.

The revised figure for the 2023 EU crop was in line with last year's production.

Strategie Grains had reduced its rapeseed production outlook in previous months after disappointing harvest results in some EU states like France.

For sunflower seed, the consultancy cut its production forecast to 10.1 million tons from 10.3 million previously, with reductions for Bulgaria and Romania following hot weather in August outweighing upward revisions in France and Spain following good harvest results.

Forecast EU soybean production was raised to a record 2.9 million tons from 2.8 million previously, supported by an increased outlook for Italy, Strategie Grains said.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.