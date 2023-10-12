News & Insights

Commodities

Strategie Grains raises EU maize and wheat crop estimates again

Credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

October 12, 2023 — 06:00 am EDT

Written by Gus Trompiz for Reuters ->

PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Consultancy Strategie Grains has increased its estimates for this year's European Union soft wheat and maize harvests for a second month in a row but trimmed its EU barley crop estimate to keep it well below last year's level.

The biggest revision was for maize production, which Strategie Grains now sees reaching 60.6 million metric tons, up 1 million from its September forecast and 8.2 million above the drought-hit 2022 crop, the French firm said in a cereal report.

Good overall maize yields were expected, supported by favourable prospects in France, central Europe and Poland, offsetting disappointing harvests in Bulgaria and Romania, it said.

However, the EU maize harvest, still in progress, was projected to fall short of the average of the past five years due to a smaller planted area, suggesting a "delicate equilibrium" in supply that would require high imports again this season, Strategie Grains added.

For soft wheat, the consultancy raised its 2023 production estimate to 125.6 million tons from 125.0 million projected last month.

The new crop was now pegged marginally above the 2022 volume but higher than the five-year average, leading Strategie Grains to anticipate "comfortable" EU stocks at the end of the current 2023/24 season.

The stocks outlook, though, would depend significantly on EU wheat export trends. While French prospects have been boosted by sales to China, Polish, Baltic, and German origins continued to face competition from Russia, Strategie Grains said.

EU wheat supply may also be bolstered by more large imports from Ukraine this season, depending on the functioning of trade routes from the war-torn country, it said.

Strategie Grains trimmed its estimate of this year's EU barley harvest to 47.2 million tons from 47.4 million anticipated last month and 8% below last year's level.

Barley production prospects have been dented by severe drought in Spain as well as dryness in Nordic countries.

The poor harvest was expected to lead to low EU stocks, with the bloc needing to boost imports and curb exports to balance supply, it said.

It added that German exports were slowing due to Russian competition while French shipments were being sustained by strong Chinese demand.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Jason Neely)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.