Strategie Grains raises EU 2020/21 wheat export forecast

PARIS, April 15 (Reuters) - Consultancy Strategie Grains on Thursday raised its monthly forecast for soft wheat exports from the European Union and Britain in the 2020/21 season by 200,000 tonnes to 25.4 million tonnes, adding pressure on its low ending-stock forecast.

It did not give a reason for the change but emphasised that there was a sharp contrast between tight French and German supplies and high inventories in Poland and the Baltic states.

EU soft wheat ending stocks in 2020/21 are now expected at 9.6 million tonnes.

For next season, Strategie Grains kept its estimate for 2021 soft wheat production in the EU's 27 member countries at 129.6 million tonnes, up from 119.4 million last year.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide Editing by David Goodman )

((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))

