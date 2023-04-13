Strategie Grains raises 2023/24 EU soft wheat export outlook

PARIS, April 13 (Reuters) - Strategie Grains has raised its outlook for European Union soft wheat exports next season but lowered its view on projected shipments in the current 2022/23 season due to a lack of competitiveness versus Russian wheat, the consultancy said on Thursday.

In its monthly report the French firm increased its forecast for EU soft wheat exports in the 2023/24 (July-June) season by 400,000 tonnes to 30.7 million tonnes while cutting projected exports in 2022/23 by 600,000 tonnes to 29.4 million.

In terms of production, it cut its 2023/24 forecasts for the most important EU grain crops including soft wheat, barley and maize, citing lower projected crops in Spain due to dry weather, but these would remain larger than the previous year on good weather conditions in most of the bloc.

"Despite this month's reduction for Spain's expected harvest, we forecast that total soft wheat production in the EU27 will increase compared with 2022, thanks to larger growing areas and better yields in Hungary, France, Romania, and Bulgaria," Strategie Grains said.

It now expects EU soft wheat output of 128.9 million tonnes in the 2023/24 season, down from a forecast of 129.5 million in March but still 3% above 2022/23 production.

For barley, it cut its forecast for the next EU harvest to 51.6 million from 52.1 million tonnes last month, now 0.8% above 2022/23 production.

It also reduced its maize 2023/24 production outlook to 62.7 million tonnes, down from 63.4 million seen in March, still up 21% on last year's drought-hit crop.

"Conditions for maize plantings are also looking good, although the current rainy weather could cause progress to slow, especially in southeast Europe," it also said.

Strategie Grains said it expected 2022 European grain prices to continue to fall moderately, especially wheat, and the average prices of all three cereals to be lower in 2023/24 than in 2022/23.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by Jason Neely)

