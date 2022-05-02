Strategie Grains raises 2022 EU sunflower seed crop forecast

PARIS, May 2 (Reuters) - Strategie Grains has increased its monthly forecast for this year's European Union sunflower harvest to 10.7 million tonnes from 10.2 million, the consultancy said in an oilseed report.

The estimate would now be 2.9% above 2021's output of 10.35 million tonnes, it said.

Sunflower was expected to benefit most from the European Commission's authorisation to use fallow land this year to mitigate food price spikes and potential shortages resulting from the conflict in Ukraine.

For rapeseed the consultancy kept its 2022 production forecast at 18.2 million tonnes, up 6.8% from last year.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, Editing by Louise Heavens)

