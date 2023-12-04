Strategie Grains lifts EU rapeseed crop estimate, cuts sunflower and soybeans

PARIS, Dec 4 - Strategie Grains issued a slight increase to its estimate of this year's rapeseed harvest in the European Union, citing better yields than previously expected in Denmark and to a lesser extent in western Europe.

In an oilseed report, the consultancy increased its rapeseed harvest estimate to 19.76 million metric tons from 19.74 million tons a month ago, now 1.6% above last year's level. This was the third upward revision in a row.

In contrast, Strategie Grains made a slight cut to its estimate of this year's sunflowerseed harvest in the European Union, to 10.05 million tons from 10.10 million tons previously, citing lower expectations in Romania. It remained more than 7% higher than last year.

Its soybean crop estimate was also cut. The crop is now projected to total 2.83 million tons - down from a previous estimate of 2.99 million tons but still nearly 13% above last year’s harvest - to take account of a decrease in official data for Romania, Italy, Hungary and France.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide Editing by David Goodman )

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.