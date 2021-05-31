Strategie Grains keeps EU rapeseed crop forecast at 16.8 mln T

PARIS, May 31 (Reuters) - Consultancy Strategie Grains kept its forecast for the 2021 rapeseed harvest in the 27-nation European Union almost unchanged at 16.82 million against the 16.78 million tonnes projected a month ago.

The outlook for this year's crop was 2.2% above an estimated 16.45 million tonnes produced in 2020, it said in a monthly oilseed report.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Forrest Crellin)

