Strategie Grains holds EU rapeseed crop forecast at 16.8 mln T

PARIS, May 3 (Reuters) - Consultancy Strategie Grains kept its forecast for the 2021 rapeseed harvest in the 27-nation European Union almost unchanged at 16.78 million tonnes, against the 16.80 million tonnes projected a month ago.

The outlook for this year's crop was 2.1% above an estimated 16.43 million tonnes produced in 2020, it said in a monthly oilseed report.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz Editing by David Goodman )

