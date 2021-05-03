Commodities

Strategie Grains holds EU rapeseed crop forecast at 16.8 mln T

Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

Consultancy Strategie Grains kept its forecast for the 2021 rapeseed harvest in the 27-nation European Union almost unchanged at 16.78 million tonnes, against the 16.80 million tonnes projected a month ago.

The outlook for this year's crop was 2.1% above an estimated 16.43 million tonnes produced in 2020, it said in a monthly oilseed report.

