Strategie Grains hikes 2022 EU sunflower seed crop forecast

Adds details, background

PARIS, May 2 (Reuters) - Strategie Grains has increased its forecast for this year's sunflower crop in the European Union to take account of a rise in area as farmers use an EU authorisation to use fallow land to compensate for potential shortages in Black Sea supplies.

The consultancy expects the EU-27 2022 sunflower seed harvest to be 10.7 million tonnes, up from the 10.2 million tonnes seen last month and now 2.9% above 2021's output, it said in a monthly report.

The European Commission has allowed farmers to use fallow land this year in an effort to limit food price spikes and potential shortages resulting from the conflict in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday Ukraine could lose tens of millions of tonnes of grain due to Russia's control of Black Sea shipping, triggering a food crisis that will affect Europe, Asia and Africa.

Food demand for rapeseed oil was expected to be very strong at the beginning of the marketing year to make up for low sunflower oil imports from the Black Sea. The European Union imports most of its sunflower oil from Ukraine.

The analyst expects vegetable oil prices for the current season ending on June 30 to remain high due to tight rapeseed and sunflower seed markets.

EU sunflower oil stocks were forecast at a historically low level at the end of the current 2021/22 season despite a slight rise in projected sunflower seed imports to take account of recent flows, it said.

"The high industrial margins provide an incentive for farmers to maximise sunflower oil and soybean meal production in order to meet the requirement of the EU, whether for food or animal sector consumption," it said.

In rapeseed, Strategie Grains kept its 2022 EU production forecast at 18.2 million tonnes, up 6.8% from last year.

The next few weeks will be crucial for the rapeseed yield after dry weather in April in France and central Europe, it said.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide Editing by Louise Heavens and Mark Potter)

((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.