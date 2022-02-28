Strategie Grains expects initial one-month halt to Ukraine oilseed supply

Adds detail

PARIS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Russia's attack on Ukraine is expected to halt the processing and export of Ukrainian oilseed crops for at least one month, curbing flows of sunflower seed to the European Union, consultancy Strategie Grains said.

Russia's military intervention in Ukraine has rattled agricultural markets, with both countries being major exporters of cereals and oilseeds, leaving importers searching for alternative sources.

"For now, we have considered in our (supply and demand) balances a halt of one month to Ukrainian crushing and to exports from Ukraine, be they oil, seed or meal exports," Strategie Grains said in a monthly European oilseed report.

The firm had trimmed its forecast for 2021/22 EU sunflower seed imports from Ukraine by 41,000 tonnes from a month earlier to 97,000 tonnes, while cutting projected EU imports of Ukrainian sunmeal by about 230,00 tonnes to 1 million tonnes.

For sunoil, for which Ukraine is the main source of EU imports, Strategie Grains kept its forecast of total EU imports this season at about 2.4 million tonnes.

However, it reduced its outlook for overall Ukrainian sunoil exports to 6.2 million tonnes from 6.4 million last month and after initially planning to raise the forecast to 6.7 million tonnes before Russia's move against Ukraine, Andree Defois, head of the consultancy, told Reuters.

That assumed an initial impact on certain importers, such as India, but a prolonged conflict could also weigh on EU sunoil imports, she said.

The crisis would not have a short-term effect on Ukrainian rapeseed flows to the EU, with Ukraine having virtually completed its rapeseed export programme for this season, she added.

In its report released to clients on Friday, Strategie Grains said it had not yet assumed any curb on oilseed supplies from Russia while it waited to assess Western sanctions against Moscow.

For EU production, the consultancy kept its forecast of this year's rapeseed crop unchanged at 18.2 million tonnes, up 7.4% on last year.

