Strategie Grains cuts EU wheat export forecast on sluggish demand

PARIS, June 9 (Reuters) - Consultancy Strategie Grains on Thursday cut its monthly forecast for European Union soft wheat exports this season by nearly 2 million tonnes, citing slowing demand after the blockade of Ukrainian grain exports drove prices higher.

The French firm expects the 27-member bloc to export 28.0 million tonnes of soft wheat during the 2021/22 season ending on June 30, down from 29.9 million projected in May and 31.4 million seen in April.

Moscow's invasion, which it terms a "special military operation", of fellow grain exporter Ukraine stalled shipments and sent global wheat prices soaring, deterring buyers and raising concerns of a global food crisis.

Strategie Grains also reduced its EU wheat export outlook for 2022/23, to 30.3 million tonnes from 30.8 million forecast last month, due to weak global demand and rising competition from North American and Russian grains.

The consultancy said its balance sheet projections factored in a partial unblocking of Ukrainian maritime exports in 2022/23 but that the situation was uncertain. Turkey's attempts this week to find a compromise met resistance from both Moscow and Kyiv.

Sluggish exports in the final part of the campaign also prompted Strategie Grains to cut estimated EU barley exports in 2021/22 by 0.5 million tonnes to 7 million tonnes.

On the supply side for 2022/23, the consultancy cut its forecasts for the EU's 2022 wheat and barley harvest this month, citing overly dry conditions during the first half of the growing season in many countries, notably France.

The EU wheat crop was expected at 124.4 million tonnes, down from 126.2 million projected in May and 130.5 million harvested last year but close to the five-year average.

The barley harvest was seen at 50.3 million tonnes, down from 51.7 million last month and 52.0 million in 2021 with the fall mainly due to a lower spring barley output, it said.

In contrast, the maize crop outlook had improved slightly, with the EU 2022 seen harvesting 66.8 million tonnes, up from 66.7 million last month but still well below the 69.5 million harvested last year.

