Strategie Grains cuts EU wheat crop forecast to below last year

PARIS, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Strategie Grains again reduced its monthly forecast for European Union wheat production, now seeing the crop falling below last year's level after disappointing harvest results, the French consultancy said on Thursday.

The consultancy expects EU soft wheat production of 124.7 million metric tons in the 2023/24 season, down from 126.2 million forecast in July and slightly below an estimated 125.3 million in 2022/23.

Strategie Grains has revised down its EU cereal crop forecasts in recent months as the bloc has faced drought and heatwaves and it said in its August report that heavy rain in northern Europe was raising the risk of quality and yield loss.

It cut its EU maize crop estimate by 2.1 million tons to 58.7 million tons, after growing conditions worsened in southern Europe in July. The revised forecast was still 6.5 million tons above last year's drought-ravaged production.

Strategie Grains marginally raised its outlook for the EU barley harvest, to 47.2 million from 47.1 million tons last month, but the forecast remained over 4 million tons below than last year's production.

For a breakdown of the estimates ID:nL8N39R3ES

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by David Evans)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.