Strategie Grains cuts EU sunseed forecast; raises rapeseed estimate

PARIS, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Strategie Grains has lowered its forecast for this year's European Union sunflower seed crop to 10.35 million tonnes from 10.87 million forecast a month ago, the consultancy said, citing the impact of drought.

The reduced projection would be level with last year's production, it said in an oilseed report.

For rapeseed, the EU's main oilseed crop, Strategie Grains raised its estimate of this year's harvest to 18.47 million tonnes from 18.33 million previously, now 8.8% above last year's level.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz Editing by David Goodman )

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.