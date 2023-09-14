Strategie Grains cuts EU soft wheat export forecast

PARIS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Consultancy Strategie Grains has made a sharp cut to its forecast for European Union soft wheat exports, citing a sluggish start to the season because wheat from EU origins is proving uncompetitive against Russian wheat.

In its monthly report, the consultancy said it now expects EU soft wheat exports to reach 30.1 million metric tons this season, down 700,000 tonnes from its August forecast and well below 2022/23 exports revised upwards to 32.3 million tons.

The consultancy raised most of its monthly forecasts for EU cereal production, including soft wheat that is now expected at 125 million metric tons in the 2023/24 season, up from the 124.7 million tons forecast in August and slightly below an estimated 125.3 million in 2022/23.

The most important production revision was for the maize crop, mostly yet to be harvested. The crop is now expected at 59.6 million tons against 58.7 million tons forecast last month.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide Editing by David Goodman )

