Strategie Grains cuts EU rapeseed crop estimate after dry weather

PARIS, July 3 (Reuters) - Crop consultancy Strategie Grains has lowered its forecast for this year's European Union rapeseed harvest by more than 600,000 metric tons after dry weather in the northern part of the bloc.

The French consultancy estimated production of rapeseed, the EU's main oilseed crop, in 2023 at 19.8 million metric tons, down from 20.4 million tons previously but still about 400,000 tons above last year's harvest.

"Persistent dry weather in the northern EU countries has affected the rapeseed yield potential," it said in a report.

Its main reduction was for Germany, with its forecast dropping by 200,000 tons. Harvest prospects were still satisfactory to good in France and central and eastern EU countries, it said.

On the import front, Strategie Grains raised its forecast for purchases of Ukrainian rapeseed in 2023/24, given the high profitability of that origin in crushing lines, mainly in western EU countries and Baltic States.

However, it cut its estimate for EU imports of Ukrainian sunseed, citing a lower exportable surplus in the country.

"Of course, the future of the maritime corridor will be decisive for EU imports. If it is completely stopped, that would slow rapeseed importing as all agricultural raw materials will compete for the use of other exporting channels," it noted.

Strategie Grains cut its outlook for this year's EU sunflower seed crop by about 350,000 tons to 10.9 million tons, still 19% above last year.

The lower production estimates prompted Strategie Grains to cut its outlook for rapeseed and sunseed stocks at the end of June 2024 but balances remained in surplus, it said.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide Editing by David Goodman)

