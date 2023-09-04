Strategie Grains cuts EU oilseed crop estimates again

Adds detail from paragraph 8

PARIS, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Consultancy Strategie Grains has further lowered its outlook for this year's rapeseed, sunflower seed and soybean harvests in the European Union, tightening expected oilseed supply in the bloc.

In latest monthly forecasts, Strategie Grains estimated production of rapeseed, the EU's main oilseed crop, at 18.9 million metric tons, down from 19.3 million forecast a month earlier and 2.7% below the 19.4 million harvested last year.

Rapeseed harvests were notably disappointing in France, Germany and Romania, the French-based consultancy said in a report.

For sunflower seed, Strategie Grains cut its outlook for this year's harvest to 10.3 million tons from 10.5 million, though that is about 10% above 2022 output.

For soybeans, which like sunflower are harvested after summer, the consultancy trimmed its monthly production forecast to 2.84 million tons from 2.87 million, still about 14% above last year's level.

Dry conditions in Romania led to the downward revision for the EU sunflower seed forecast and also contributed to the reduced outlook for soybeans, together with dryness in France, it said.

The consultancy had already lowered its EU oilseed crop estimates a month ago.

Diminished harvest supply in rapeseed would be partly offset by imports, with expected shipments from Australia and Ukraine revised up, the firm said.

Australian availability should be supported by ample stocks and reasonable harvest prospects, despite dryness in some zones, it said.

Supply pressure from the upcoming Canadian harvest as well as South American soybean crops in early 2024 may cap EU rapeseed prices, with May 2024 futures COMK4 on Euronext seen having a downward potential of 25 euros ($26.99) per metric ton, it added.

Projected sunflower seed imports from Ukraine were revised down due to less competitive prices and on the assumption that a ban on Ukrainian supply in five eastern EU countries would be extended until the end of 2023, Strategie Grains said.

($1 = 0.9264 euros)

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Jason Neely and Susan Fenton)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.