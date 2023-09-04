Strategie Grains cuts EU oilseed crop estimates again

PARIS, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Consultancy Strategie Grains has further lowered its outlook for this year's oilseed crops in the European Union citing disappointing harvest results for rapeseed and dry weather affecting sunflower seed and soybeans in some regions.

In its latest monthly forecasts, Strategie Grains estimated production of rapeseed, the EU's main oilseed crop, at 18.9 million metric tons, down from 19.3 million forecast a month earlier and 2.7% below the 19.4 million harvested last year.

Rapeseed harvests were notably disappointing in France, Germany and Romania, the French-based consultancy said in a report.

For sunflower seed, Strategie Grains cut its outlook for this year's harvest to 10.3 million tons from 10.5 million, though that is about 10% above 2022 output.

For soybeans, which like sunflower are harvested after summer, the consultancy trimmed its monthly production forecast to 2.84 million tons from 2.87 million, still about 14% above last year's level.

Dry conditions in Romania led to the downward revision for the EU sunflower seed forecast and also contributed to the reduced outlook for soybeans, together with dryness in France, it said.

The consultancy had already lowered its EU oilseed crop estimates a month ago.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Jason Neely)

