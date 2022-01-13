Strategie Grains cuts EU grain export outlook for 2021/22

PARIS, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Consultancy Strategie Grains cut its forecast for European Union soft wheat exports in 2021/22 on Thursday due to strong competition from Argentina and Black Sea countries in Africa, especially for French wheat on the Algerian market.

In a monthly grain report, the consultancy lowered its outlook for EU exports of common wheat, or soft wheat, this season to 31.2 million tonnes from 31.5 million tonnes projected in December.

It also slightly cut its barley export outlook on declining demand in Saudi Arabia, while maize exports would suffer from lower Bulgarian and Romanian sales due to dwindling supplies and mounting competition from Ukrainian maize.

In contrast, improved competitiveness of the three cereals against oilseed meal in the EU prompted the consultancy to lift its estimate for the use in animal feed by a total of 800,000 tonnes in 2021/22.

All in all it raised its estimate for stocks of the three cereals at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, with barley and wheat now at high levels, which should continue to weigh on prices that have come off highs in the past months, it said.

For the upcoming 2022/23 season, Strategie Grains slightly lifted its EU wheat crop estimate, to 127.7 million tonnes from 127.6 million forecast last month, while leaving estimated barley and maize crops unchanged at 51.8 and 66.4 million tonnes respectively.

EU wheat and maize production are both expected to fall by 2 million tonnes from 2021 due to smaller areas and lower yields.

Total demand for wheat was forecast to increase in 2022/23 on the EU market, supported by an economic recovery.

But on the export market, Strategie Grains expected EU wheat sales to fall in 2022/23 due to an expected rebound in harvests in Russia and North America, leaving wheat stocks in 2022/23 relatively steady.

