Strategic Value Bank Partners Opens $11.6 Million Position in OceanFirst Financial Ahead of Merger

Key Points

Strategic Value Bank Partners initiated a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter of 2026 -- acquiring 627,333 shares at an estimated transaction value of $11.6 million, based on quarterly average pricing.

The new position represents 6.1% of the fund's latest 13F reportable assets under management (AUM), placing it outside the fund's top five holdings.

OceanFirst's planned all-stock merger with Flushing Financial Corporation -- expected to close by June 1, 2026 -- has now received all required regulatory and shareholder approvals.

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What happened

According to an SEC filing dated April 28, 2026, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC initiated a new position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC), acquiring 627,333 shares. The estimated transaction value was $11.6 million, based on the average closing price during the first quarter of 2026. The quarter-end value of the holding stood at $11.3 million, reflecting both the purchase and subsequent price changes.

What else to know

After the purchase, OceanFirst Financial Corp. represented 6.1% of the fund's 13F reportable AUM as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: FFWM: $39.9 million (21.5% of AUM) NASDAQ: CBSH: $35.1 million (18.8% of AUM) NYSE: BBT: $18.7 million (10.1% of AUM) NYSE: CFG: $16.5 million (8.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: PGC: $13.3 million (7.2% of AUM)

As of April 28, 2026, shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. were trading at $19.05, up about 23% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by roughly six percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Market cap $1.1 billion Revenue (TTM) $400.3 million Net income (TTM) $67.1 million Dividend yield 4.2%

Company Snapshot

OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a bank holding company headquartered in New Jersey that provides a full range of community banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A.

Serves retail, business, municipal, and nonprofit clients primarily across New Jersey, with additional commercial banking reach in New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Boston.

Generates revenue primarily through net interest income from lending activities, complemented by fee-based services including wealth management, trust operations, and insurance.

What this transaction means for investors

Strategic Value Bank Partners is, as its name suggests, a fund laser-focused on the banking sector -- and the timing of its decision to open a fresh position in OceanFirst is worth exploring. OceanFirst’s merger with Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) was announced on Dec. 29, 2025, and Strategic Value initiated its OCFC position sometime in the first quarter of 2026 -- meaning the fund bought in with full knowledge of the pending deal.

As of April 24, 2026, the Federal Reserve has granted its approval, completing the regulatory sign-off process. The merger is now expected to close by June 1, 2026.

It's worth clarifying what kind of bet this actually is. Because the Flushing merger is structured as an all-stock transaction -- with Flushing shareholders receiving 0.85 shares of OceanFirst for each Flushing share they hold -- a classic merger arbitrage play would typically involve buying Flushing (FFIC) stock, not OceanFirst. By purchasing OCFC directly, Strategic Value appears to be making a longer-term bet on the value of the combined entity.

As for what Strategic Value may see in the combined institution, the numbers management has put forward are compelling. The merger is projected to deliver approximately 16% EPS accretion by 2027. The deal would also bring immediate scale, with roughly $23 billion in combined assets and a significantly deeper presence in the deposit-rich markets of Long Island, Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan.

OceanFirst's standalone business has also been performing well heading into the merger. In its most recently reported quarter (Q1 2026), the company posted net income of $20.5 million, beating analyst expectations. Net interest income -- the bread-and-butter revenue line for banks -- rose 11% year over year to $96.4 million, marking the company's fifth consecutive quarter of growth on that metric.

For long-term investors interested in regional banking but who prefer not to concentrate in a single name, the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEMKT:KRE) offers a way to gain broad exposure to the sector. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of regional bank stocks -- meaning no single holding dominates the portfolio. OceanFirst itself is a small-cap community bank, and KRE's equal-weighting methodology gives meaningful representation to exactly that kind of name alongside larger regional players.

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Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.