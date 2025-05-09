Strategic Sale: Penry W Price Decides To Exercise Options Worth $734K At Church & Dwight Co

Penry W Price, Board Member at Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD), reported a large exercise of company stock options on May 9, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Price, Board Member at Church & Dwight Co, a company in the Consumer Staples sector, just exercised stock options worth 14,660 shares of CHD stock with an exercise price of $41.91.

Church & Dwight Co shares are trading down 0.14% at $92.05 at the time of this writing on Friday morning. Since the current price is $92.05, this makes Price's 14,660 shares worth $734,979.

Get to Know Church & Dwight Co Better

Church & Dwight is the leading global producer of baking soda. Its portfolio extends beyond its legacy category to include laundry products, cat litter, oral care, deodorant, and nasal care, all sold under the Arm & Hammer brand. Its mix also includes Batiste, OxiClean, Vitafusion, Waterpik, Hero, and TheraBreath, which together with Arm & Hammer constitute around 70% of its annual sales and profits. Even as it works to grow the reach of its products, Church & Dwight still derives around 80% of its sales from its home market in the US.

Church & Dwight Co: Delving into Financials

Revenue Growth: Church & Dwight Co's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.41%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 44.96% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Church & Dwight Co's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.9.

Debt Management: Church & Dwight Co's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.48, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Church & Dwight Co's current Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio of 39.56 is higher than the industry average, indicating that the stock may be overvalued according to market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 3.76 , Church & Dwight Co's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Church & Dwight Co's EV/EBITDA ratio stands at 21.86, surpassing industry benchmarks. This places the company in a position with a higher-than-average market valuation.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

Navigating through the landscape of transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, precisely detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Latest Ratings for CHD

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight May 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 Barclays Maintains Underweight Underweight

