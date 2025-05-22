Strategic Sale: Bill Koutsouras Decides To Exercise Options Worth $2.17M At Galaxy Digital

A large exercise of company stock options by Bill Koutsouras, Board Member at Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY) was disclosed in a new SEC filing on May 21, as part of an insider exercise.

What Happened: Koutsouras, Board Member at Galaxy Digital, exercised stock options for 100,000 shares of GLXY stock. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The exercise price of the options was $1.0 per share.

Galaxy Digital shares are trading up 1.11% at $22.69 at the time of this writing on Thursday morning. Since the current price is $22.69, this makes Koutsouras's 100,000 shares worth $2,168,990.

Discovering Galaxy Digital: A Closer Look

Galaxy Digital Inc is a technology-driven diversified financial services and investment management firm that provides institutions with a full suite of scaled financial solutions spanning the digital asset ecosystem. The group's mission is to engineer a new economic paradigm, and it is focused on digital assets and blockchain technology. Its operating businesses are of Digital Assets, Data Centers, and Treasury and Corporate.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Galaxy Digital

Revenue Growth: Galaxy Digital displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 107.91%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 2.41% , indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Galaxy Digital's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 0.898448.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, Galaxy Digital faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Valuation Overview:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Galaxy Digital's P/E ratio of 8.47 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 0.07 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Galaxy Digital's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry benchmarks at 10.38, Galaxy Digital presents an attractive value opportunity.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Insider transactions, although significant, should be considered within the larger context of market analysis and trends.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

Digging into the details of stock transactions, investors frequently turn their attention to those taking place in the open market, as outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Galaxy Digital's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.