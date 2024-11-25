Strategic Resources Secures Iron Supply Deal with Javelin

Strategic Resources (TSE:SR) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Strategic Resources has inked a deal with Javelin Global Commodities to supply and sell four million tonnes of high-purity iron ore pellets annually, backed by a $150 million working capital facility. This agreement marks a major step forward for Strategic’s BlackRock Project in Quebec, positioning the company to start construction of its High Purity Iron Pellet Plant in 2025.
For further insights into TSE:SR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Shareholder Alert for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/26/24
- Rivian Gets Conditional DOE Loan of $6.6B for Georgia Plant
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.