Strategic Resources Secures Iron Supply Deal with Javelin

Strategic Resources has inked a deal with Javelin Global Commodities to supply and sell four million tonnes of high-purity iron ore pellets annually, backed by a $150 million working capital facility. This agreement marks a major step forward for Strategic’s BlackRock Project in Quebec, positioning the company to start construction of its High Purity Iron Pellet Plant in 2025.

