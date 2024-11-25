News & Insights

Stocks

Strategic Resources Secures Iron Supply Deal with Javelin

November 25, 2024 — 07:50 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Strategic Resources (TSE:SR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Strategic Resources has inked a deal with Javelin Global Commodities to supply and sell four million tonnes of high-purity iron ore pellets annually, backed by a $150 million working capital facility. This agreement marks a major step forward for Strategic’s BlackRock Project in Quebec, positioning the company to start construction of its High Purity Iron Pellet Plant in 2025.

For further insights into TSE:SR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.